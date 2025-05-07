Advertisement
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Watch: Indian Army Hits Terror Camps In Pakistan As Air Force Launches 'Operation Sindoor'

Indian Army has avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by launching precision strike against Pakistan-backed terror groups based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 03:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Indian Army Hits Terror Camps In Pakistan As Air Force Launches 'Operation Sindoor' (Photo: X/@MahazOfficial1)

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pok. The operation comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national.

Here is a video showing a missile landing in Bahawalpur.

 


As per the official statement released by the Indian Army, the operation — codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’ — targeted nine specific locations linked to the orchestration and planning of cross-border terror attacks. 

The strikes, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, were described as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature."

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

 

