Watch: Indian Army Hits Terror Camps In Pakistan As Air Force Launches 'Operation Sindoor'

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pok. The operation comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national.

Here is a video showing a missile landing in Bahawalpur.

Update: Live footage of the missile landing in Bahawalpur. https://t.co/EeiTsuda5F pic.twitter.com/aESLGbdjBe — Mahaz (@MahazOfficial1) May 6, 2025

Update: Masjid Tayyaba in Muridke was targeted. According to available details, civilians have lost their lives in both Bahawalpur and Muridke. More details awaited https://t.co/LQy8GsA2Cc pic.twitter.com/DvtqNnTU2n May 6, 2025



As per the official statement released by the Indian Army, the operation — codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’ — targeted nine specific locations linked to the orchestration and planning of cross-border terror attacks.

The strikes, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, were described as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature."

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.