OPERATION SINDOOR

WATCH: Indian Army Releases Fresh Op Sindoor Planning & Execution Video Showcasing Fight Against Terrorism

Nearly three months after Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army released a video showcasing precision strikes on Pakistan terror bases, calling it “restraint turning into decisive response,” reaffirming India’s commitment to regional peace and security.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WATCH: Indian Army Releases Fresh Op Sindoor Planning & Execution Video Showcasing Fight Against Terrorism

Nearly three months after India’s Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, the Northern Command of the Indian Army on Wednesday evening released a video on social media highlighting key moments of the retaliatory operation against the Pahalgam terror attack, including precision strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army shared a post on X and called the operation “an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response”.

 

“Northern Command’s resolute operations in Operation Sindoor were an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response,” said in a post on X.

The Indian Army stated that precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre reflect India’s unwavering commitment to securing lasting peace in the region.
 

