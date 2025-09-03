WATCH: Indian Army Releases Fresh Op Sindoor Planning & Execution Video Showcasing Fight Against Terrorism

Nearly three months after India’s Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, the Northern Command of the Indian Army on Wednesday evening released a video on social media highlighting key moments of the retaliatory operation against the Pahalgam terror attack, including precision strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army shared a post on X and called the operation “an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response”.

#NorthernCommand ‘s resolute operations in #OperationSindoor were an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response. Precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the #Pahalgam massacre underscore our unwavering pursuit of peace in the… pic.twitter.com/PeUIahQKF6 — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) September 3, 2025

The Indian Army stated that precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre reflect India’s unwavering commitment to securing lasting peace in the region.

