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  • /WATCH: Indian Army’s daring rescue from 18,600 ft in strong winds near Nun Kun range

WATCH: Indian Army’s daring rescue from 18,600 ft in strong winds near Nun Kun range

The crew managed a difficult evacuation from a steep mountain slope with no space for a normal landing. The aircraft was specially prepared to operate at the extreme altitude.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
WATCH: Indian Army’s daring rescue from 18,600 ft in strong winds near Nun Kun range
Image Credit: (Photo: X/Indian Army)

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WATCH: Indian Army’s daring rescue from 18,600 ft in strong winds near Nun Kun range
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