Watch: Indian Army Showcases Hand-Held Direct Energy Weapon During Integrated Firepower Exercise

The Indian Army’s Fire & Fury Corps is holding a large-scale Integrated Firepower Exercise, displaying its capability across multiple domains: precision artillery, aerial manoeuvres, counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) grids and, notably, a directed-energy weapon (DEW) system. According to the corps’ official X (formerly Twitter) account, the drill showcased “technology-enabled lethality, force-protection & decisive operational capability”.

Footage from the exercise shows soldiers deploying a DEW to neutralise aerial threats—including drones—marking one of India’s most visible demonstrations of this emerging class of weapons.

What’s Behind The Technology

The system used in the exercise is believed to be one of the indigenous DEW prototypes developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Earlier this year, DRDO confirmed successful testing of its Mk-II(A) laser-based DEW system, capable of neutralising UAVs and fixed-wing aerial threats.

In parallel, DRDO’s roadmap includes development of even higher-power systems — for example a 300 kW “Surya” directed-energy weapon is planned for demonstration by 2027.

Why This Exercise Matters

Counter-Drone, precision alternative to conventional kinetic interceptors.

Multi-Domain Integration: The exercise underscores how India is integrating new technologies (like DEWs), UAS defence, precision fires and aerial manoeuvres in one combined operation, moving beyond domain-specific silos.

Force Protection and Deterrence: A weapon platform that can “burn” or disable aerial threats without explosive collateral damage enhances protective posture for high-value assets and critical infrastructure.

Signal to Adversaries and Potential Export Value: Demonstrating credible futuristic weapons sends a strategic message—both regionally and globally—that India is advancing in high-end warfare technologies.

Integrated Firepower Exercise



Integrated Firepower Exercise by Fire and Fury Corps showcased the #IndianArmy’s combat readiness in a Multi Domain environment. Featuring synergised action of all Arms, Precision Artillery, Aerial Manoeuvres & Robust C-UAS grid, the Exercise… pic.twitter.com/JcQazkwkM5 — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) November 3, 2025

The Road Ahead

With the DEW demonstration now public, Indian armed forces are likely to accelerate:

* Fielding mobile DEW units (truck- or vehicle-mounted) capable of rapid deployment.

* Integrating DEWs into layered air defence architectures, alongside missiles, guns and radars.

* Developing operational doctrines for employment of DEWs in real conflict scenarios—how, when, and under what rules of engagement.

* Ensuring manufacturing, maintenance and lifecycle support—particularly given DRDO’s push for self-reliance in defence technologies.

Conclusion

The Indian Army’s recent display of directed-energy weaponry during its Integrated Firepower Exercise signals a shift in India’s force-modernisation strategy. By embracing cutting-edge, non-kinetic weapons and integrating them into combined arms operations, India is building a more agile, technology-enabled force capable of facing next-generation threats. While challenges remain, the path ahead is clearly oriented towards making DEWs a viable component of India’s defence toolkit.