Watch: Indian Navy’s Daring Rescue Of Submarine In South China Sea

The Indian Navy’s Submarine Rescue Unit (East), onboard INS Nistar, displayed high skill and professionalism during Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR-25), hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy. Over three days, the team successfully carried out three submarine rescue matings with international navies, proving India’s growing capability in global submarine rescue.

What is Submarine Rescue ‘Mating’?

In the context of submarine rescue exercises, “mating” refers to the process by which a submarine rescue vehicle (like a DSRV) physically attaches to the hatch of a distressed submarine. This connection allows rescue personnel to safely transfer crew members from the disabled submarine into the rescue vehicle.

As the final salute echoed and the seas grew calm, #XPR25 drew to a close - not just an exercise, but a testament to trust beneath the waves. Hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy #RSN, this global convergence of rescue forces forged bonds of courage and cooperation.… pic.twitter.com/kL5nUhM26B — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 1, 2025

When Was XPR-25 Held?

XPR-25, held from September 15–25, saw participation from over 40 countries. The exercise had two parts, a shore phase (15–20 Sept) with training and medical exchanges, and a sea phase (21–25 Sept) in the South China Sea, which focused on live rescue drills.

DSRV

During the exercise, India’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) Tiger X made history by carrying out its first-ever dive outside the Indian Ocean and successfully mating with South Korea’s submarine Shin Dol-Seok (S-082). The Indian team later repeated the feat with Singapore’s submarine RSS Invincible.

The highlight came on September 25, when the Indian Navy joined Japan and Singapore in a first-of-its-kind three-nation coordinated rescue operation. INS Nistar led the operation, quickly locating the distressed submarine (simulated by RSS Invincible) and deploying India’s ROV and DSRV, which achieved a successful mating within an hour.

India currently operates two Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRVs) acquired from the UK-based company James Fisher Defence (JFD Global).

INS Nistar, India’s indigenously built Diving Support Vessel (DSV), was commissioned on July 18. The 118-metre-long ship was constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and is now assigned to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, which also manages India’s nuclear-powered submarines.

