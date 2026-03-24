Watch: ‘Indian spy’ buzz triggers alert across Pakistan after Dhurandhar 2 release

Viral: A couple of videos from Pakistan has been going viral after the release of Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film, which depicts an Indian spy moving through the underworld of Lyari in Pakistan to infiltrate the terror networks and criminal gangs has clearly struck the nerve.

The movie was released on March 19, 2026 and Soon after it's release, a bunch of videos began circulating online, with people claiming that officials in Pakistan have suddenly stepped up random street checks, with an intent to find an Indian spy.

Out of all the videos, one video in particular has been taking up rounds on social media that shows police officers stopping people on road while also checking alongside the road. In the video, at one point officers wake up an elderly man sleeping on the roadside, pulls off his blanket and questions him before letting him go.

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As the video went viral, social media turned it as turned it as a recent crackdown linked to Dhurandhar 2- especially since the film isn't even out in Pakistan.