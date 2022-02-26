Watch- Indian students arrive at Mumbai airport; BMC to provide free services

New Delhi: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekaron Saturday (February 26) informed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine today.

"We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities," Pednekaron told ANI.

Meanwhile, batches of Indian nationals, especially those of students reached Mumbai from Budapest today. The batches entered Hungary from the Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing and returned to India by AI flight today.

Indian nationals were received by Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Mumbai airport. "Welcome back to the motherland! Glad to see the smiles on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport," tweeted Piyush Goyal.

Goyal also urged the arrived students to " convey to their friends back in Ukraine that the government has their back."

Three Cheers For India! Interacted with the Indian evacuees from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport. Urged them to convey to their friends back in Ukraine that the Govt. has their back. #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/45jIuncIWT — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 26, 2022

