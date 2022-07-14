NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE DARJILING TRIP

Watch: It's CM Mamata Banerjee teaching us how to make delicious Momos!

On an earlier occasion, too, Banerjee had prepared momos at a stall in Darjeeling, much to the surprise of the locals.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee is on trip to Darjeeling
  • Mamata Banerjee seen making momos
  • Earlier, CM was seen serving puchkas to people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to making momos at a roadside shop in Darjeeling on Thursday, two days after she served pani puris' to the people of the Hills. In a video clip shared by her on social media, Banerjee can be seen interacting with women from self-help groups at the shop as she tried her hand at making the dumplings.

"Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hard-working people of our Hills who make every visit so memorable," she posted on Facebook. Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Darjeeling, had on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Shortly after, she was found serving pani puris' to people, videos of which went viral on social media. Children and tourists were seen in the clip savouring the potato-stuffed fried dough balls, also known as phuchka' and gol gappa. On an earlier occasion, too, Banerjee had prepared momos at a stall in Darjeeling, much to the surprise of the locals.

In 2019, just before returning to Kolkata from the seaside town of Digha, she had stopped at a tea stall, made fresh cuppas and served them to locals.

