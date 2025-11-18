Advertisement
JACOBABAD AIRBASE

Watch: Jacobabad Airbase In Ruins Even After 6 Months Of Operation Sindoor; Pakistan Struggling To Restore Its F-16 Fortress

The airfield has long been one of Pakistan’s most strategically vital military facilities, crucial not only for Pakistan but also for the United States and NATO operations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 08:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Jacobabad Airbase In Ruins Even After 6 Months Of Operation Sindoor; Pakistan Struggling To Restore Its F-16 FortressHigh-resolution Maxar satellite images from May 10-11, which analysed the site soon after the strikes, had already indicated extensive destruction across several Pakistani airbases. (Photo: X/Damien Symon)

New Delhi: Jacobabad Airbase, a critical hub for the Pakistani military, is once again in the spotlight. During Operation Sindoor in May, India struck the base, causing widespread damage to the facility. New satellite imagery now reveals that six months later, the base has still not fully recovered. A stronghold for F-16 fighter jets supplied by the United States, the airfield still remains visibly damaged.

The satellite imaginary, shared by defense analyst Damien Simon, shows “gradual dismantling” of a large hangar affected by the Indian strikes. Simon wrote that images from the past few months show that the roof of the targeted hangar was being taken apart step by step, a clear trace of the May operation’s aftermath.

What The Satellite Images Reveal

The latest images show the hangar’s outer structure being continuously dismantled. Sections of the roof have been removed, suggesting internal inspections. The pattern of work matches standard post-strike damage assessment protocols.

After technical evaluation, a full-scale repair is expected. Ongoing monitoring shows that the hangar remains a high-priority asset for Pakistan.

Jacobabad Airbase has long been one of Pakistan’s most strategically important military installations. During Operation Enduring Freedom, it served as a critical operational hub for NATO. Today, it hosts some of the Pakistani Air Force’s most advanced platforms, including a large deployment of JF-17 Block II fighter jets.

F-16 Stronghold

Jacobabad also houses multiple versions of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. In addition, search-and-rescue operations are supported by deployed Leonardo AW139 helicopters.

Pakistani media reports indicate the presence of private foreign contractors at the base, assisting with maintenance of the US-supplied F-16 fleet.

Recent reports confirm that the damaged hangar continues to be dismantled. This reflects the ongoing assessment and restoration efforts at Jacobabad. Pakistan is working to restore one of its most sensitive military hubs, though the process is taking time and facing challenges.

