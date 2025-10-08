Watch: Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Accident LPG Disaster Video Caught On Camera

A major explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway late Tuesday night led to massive destruction and the death of at least one person. The accident occurred near the Sawarda culvert, about 50 km from Jaipur, when a chemical tanker rammed into a truck carrying LPG cylinders.

The collision triggered a chain of powerful blasts as the LPG cylinders caught fire and exploded one after another. The explosions were so loud that they were heard in several nearby villages, while flames rising into the night sky were visible from almost two kilometres away.

WATCH | A massive fire broke out near the Sawarda culvert in the Mauzamabad area on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, after a vehicle allegedly hit a truck loaded with gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/eHLiCfujbu — ANI (ANI) October 7, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to eyewitnesses, the intensity of the blasts led to metal pieces flying up to 280 metres. Panic gripped the area as locals abandoned their homes and workers from a nearby roadside dhaba ran for their lives. Some people were caught in the fire before they could escape.

The fire quickly spread and engulfed at least five vehicles parked nearby. Rescue officials said the blaze was so strong that six fire engines had to be deployed, with operations lasting several hours. Firefighters, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams worked through the night, battling thick smoke and toxic fumes. The extreme heat made it difficult to reach the burning tanker, and rescuers covered their faces to protect themselves from the fumes.

Dudu, Rajasthan: Visuals of LPG cylinders after the fire was brought under control on the Jaipur–Ajmer Highway. The blaze broke out when a truck carrying the cylinders collided with another vehicle pic.twitter.com/QDhfHA7JQF — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

Traffic on the busy highway came to a complete halt. Vehicles were stranded in long queues on both sides until the road was reopened after the fire was completely brought under control. By around 3 am, rescue teams recovered human remains from the wreckage. The remains, reduced to bones and ashes, were wrapped in a red cloth and sent to the SMS Hospital mortuary in Jaipur for forensic examination.

Police officials said the identity of the deceased would only be confirmed after forensic analysis. Meanwhile, the driver and the helper of the chemical tanker are missing.

Authorities have launched an investigation to find the exact cause of the collision and explosions. Further updates will be shared once the forensic report and inquiries are completed.