Watch: Jhalmuri and rasgulla party at Delhi Secretariat as BJP sweeps Bengal; CM Rekha Gupta leads celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her cabinet ministers, on Monday hosted a “jhalmuri and rasgulla” gathering at the Delhi Secretariat to celebrate the BJP-NDA’s performance in the Assembly elections across four states and one Union Territory. The celebrations came as early trends indicated a strong showing for the BJP-NDA in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Assam.

Delhi: As early election trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossing the majority mark in West Bengal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet, celebrated by eating jhalmuri and rasgulla.



BJP is leading in 191 seats, and the TMC is leading in 96 seats. pic.twitter.com/TgWuNy5CLl May 4, 2026

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said, “With Assam’s hat-trick victory, the BJP government has also come to power in Bengal. Heartiest congratulations on the resounding victory! Celebrating the win with jhalmuri and rasgulla.”

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As per initial trends, the BJP crossed the majority threshold in West Bengal, dashing the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) hopes of retaining power and potentially ending Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule in the state.

Also Read: Bengal election results 2026: Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s dream come true – How consolidated Hindu, Adivasi votes ensured BJP’s surge in state

West Bengal initial trends

In West Bengal, the BJP crossed the majority mark, dealing a significant blow to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s bid for a fourth consecutive term. According to Election Commission (ECI) trends at 5 pm, the BJP was leading in 201 seats, while the TMC trailed with 86.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, expressed confidence in his party’s victory, stating that the BJP would form the government with a clear mandate. He also took a dig at the TMC’s performance, saying, “Rone dijiye. Khatam, poora khatam.”

“BJP is forming the government with a clear mandate. The educated Hindu voters of Kolkata have rejected Mamata Banerjee; this is what the initial trends say,” he added.

“All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi. After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu-majority EVMs mean BJP, while Muslim-majority areas mean TMC, except in Malda, Murshidabad, and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress,” he said.

Assam initial trends

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made significant gains, leading in several constituencies, with the BJP ahead in 101 seats. The Congress lagged with just 21 seats.

Puducherry is likely to see the return of an NDA government, with early trends showing the alliance leading in several seats in the Legislative Assembly.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit BJP HQ as party crushes majority in Bengal and sweeps Assam