Watch: Leopard Enters Sweet Shop In Daman, Rescued After 10 Hour Operation

Daman: A leopard that strayed into a sweet shop in the Union Territory of Daman was safely captured after a prolonged rescue operation lasting nearly 10 hours, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The forest department was alerted around 11.30 am after reports claimed that the animal had entered a shop in a busy market area of Nani Daman. Soon after, police and forest personnel rushed to the scene and sealed off the surroundings to prevent any mishap.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Harshraj Wathore said that during the operation, the leopard was located on a staircase on the third floor of the building. Rescue teams deployed tranquilliser guns, nets and a trap cage, but the animal remained highly aggressive and made several attempts to charge at forest staff.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch The Video

#WATCH | Daman: Harshraj, Deputy Conservator of Forest, says, "Over the past few days, we've been tracking a leopard moving through the urban areas of Daman. To locate and safely capture it, we placed camera traps at multiple sites and set up cages. Last night, we detected its… pic.twitter.com/4mydo1LBPf — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2026

ALSO READ: 22 Killed And Dozens Injured, Freak Crane Collapse Derails Train In Thailand

One forest department employee suffered minor injuries during the operation and was shifted to hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition was later stated to be stable.

Given the complexity of the situation, assistance was sought from the Valsad Forest Department, while a specialised rapid response team from Dahanu was also called in. The Dahanu team eventually managed to dart the animal, after which it was secured inside a trap cage.

Senior officials, including District Collector Saurabh Mishra, remained present at the site throughout the rescue effort.

Officials added that the leopard had been sighted in urban areas of Daman over the past two days. As per the reports, On Monday night, it was last seen near Dhobi Talav, shortly before it entered the sweet shop.

ALSO READ: Viral: Bengaluru Man Runs 26 Km For Girlfriend’s 26th Birthday, Internet Says He’s ‘Setting Standards’