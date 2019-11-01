Watch live: Zee News Conclave on India Ka Dna

Zee News, the country's largest news network, on Friday organised India Ka DNA Conclave in the national capital. The conclave will focus on issues like nationalism, the beginning of a new era in Kashmir, unemployment and the upcoming assembly election in Delhi.

Live TV

The India Ka DNA conclave will be moderated by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary and top anchors and the event will be broadcast on all mainstream Zee network channels.

The Zee News Conclave will see the participation of top political figures cutting across the party lines debating and expressing their views on issues of national importance.

Top leaders who will participate in the Zee News Conclave as Speakers include – Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank', Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jitendra Singh, VK Singh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Haryana Congress leader Deependra Hooda.