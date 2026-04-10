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NewsIndiaWATCH: Love knows no allergies - This cat owner's viral way of showing affection will melt your heart
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WATCH: Love knows no allergies - This cat owner's viral way of showing affection will melt your heart

A cat lover with severe allergies finds an unusual way to get close to their pet, what happens next in this viral Japanese clip has left millions both amused and unexpectedly moved.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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WATCH: Love knows no allergies - This cat owner's viral way of showing affection will melt your heartImage: Screengrab from viral video

A Japanese short video is breaking hearts and cracking people up at the same time. It shows a person with severe cat allergies doing something most people would never think of, using plastics to cover their hands and face to pet a cat.

The clip, posted by popular Japanese animal channel Mofumofu Sekai has racked up nearly 2 million views and over 33,600 likes. The title says it all, "Would you go this far for a cat?"

 

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What happens in the video

The video is under 15 seconds. But those 15 seconds are enough.

A person with a known cat allergy leans in and gently nuzzles the top of a fluffy cat’s head with their face and hands covered in polyethylene to avoid triggering an allergic reaction. The cat’s response? It slowly closes its eyes. Pure bliss. Complete trust.

No drama. No filters. Just a person refusing to let an allergy get between them and their cat.

Comments tell the real story

The 573-comment section quickly turned into a global confessional for cat-allergic people everywhere.

The top comment perfectly captured the community’s feelings, wishing for a cure for cat allergies while also hoping for every cat’s happiness. It received 263 likes.

Many users strongly related to the protagonist’s situation. One wrote, “I understand… I’m also allergic to cats so I can’t touch them, but I really want to pet them! I even want to try ‘cat sniffing’!!”

Another highlighted the most heart-melting detail, saying, “It’s so cute how the cat closes its eyes when its head is being touched with a mouth.” That comment earned 1.4K likes.

Others openly shared the pain of being a cat lover with allergies. One commenter empathetically noted, “Being a cat lover but being allergic to cats must be so tough.”

Perhaps the most relatable response came from a user who declared, “As someone allergic to cats, I will be trying this method.”

Why this video hit different

Cat allergy videos are nothing new, but this one stood out for a simple reason. It didn’t mock the allergy or lecture about health risks. Instead, it showed a person finding a creative and gentle way to pet the cat and the cat responding with pure contentment. The cat, slowly closing its eyes, became the most touching moment. It showed trust and comfort, as if saying, “I don’t know what you’re doing, but I’m okay with it.”That small moment is why the video quickly spread across countries, from Japan to English-speaking audiences in just days.

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