Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934503https://zeenews.india.com/india/watch-maharashtra-minister-caught-playing-rummy-during-assembly-he-reacts-2934503.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY

Watch: Maharashtra Minister Caught Playing 'Rummy' During Assembly, He Reacts

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday shared a video on X, claiming that Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate was playing a rummy game on his mobile phone during the state assembly session. He criticised the ruling NCP faction, saying it is unable to function without consulting the BJP.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 07:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Maharashtra Minister Caught Playing 'Rummy' During Assembly, He Reacts

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday shared a video on X, claiming that Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate was playing a rummy game on his mobile phone during the state assembly session. He criticised the ruling NCP faction, saying it is unable to function without consulting the BJP.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

"Since the Nationalist faction in power cannot do anything without consulting the BJP, even with countless agricultural issues pending and 8 farmers committing suicide daily in the state, the Agriculture Minister, with nothing else to do, seems to have time to play rummy," Pawar said.

"Will these misguided ministers and the government ever hear the desperate plea of farmers demanding crop insurance, loan waivers, and price support?" he added. 

 

 

Maharashtra Minister Remark

Reacting to the controversy, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao declined the claim of playing Rummy during the assebly and said, "It is a solitaire game, not Rummy. Any of my colleagues must have downloaded it. I was trying to see what was happening in the lower house. I was not playing Rummy. The opposition is trying to demean the government."

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK