Watch: Maharashtra Minister Caught Playing 'Rummy' During Assembly, He Reacts

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday shared a video on X, claiming that Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate was playing a rummy game on his mobile phone during the state assembly session. He criticised the ruling NCP faction, saying it is unable to function without consulting the BJP.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

"Since the Nationalist faction in power cannot do anything without consulting the BJP, even with countless agricultural issues pending and 8 farmers committing suicide daily in the state, the Agriculture Minister, with nothing else to do, seems to have time to play rummy," Pawar said.

"Will these misguided ministers and the government ever hear the desperate plea of farmers demanding crop insurance, loan waivers, and price support?" he added.

Maharashtra Minister Remark

Reacting to the controversy, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao declined the claim of playing Rummy during the assebly and said, "It is a solitaire game, not Rummy. Any of my colleagues must have downloaded it. I was trying to see what was happening in the lower house. I was not playing Rummy. The opposition is trying to demean the government."