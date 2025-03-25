Advertisement
WEST BENGAL

Watch: Mamata Banerjee's Forward And Backward Jogging Wearing Saree And Slippers In London

In the video shared on X, Mamata Banerjee can be seen jogging with her team in her trademark saree and slippers in London.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on an official tour to Britain, did early morning jogging in London wearing slippers. The video was shared by All India Trinamool Congress leaders on their social media platforms. In the video, Banerjee can be seen jogging with her team in her trademark saree and slippers. Not only this, the Bengal CM also did backward jogging. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had gone on a morning walk in London during his visit to the country earlier this year. 

Watch: Mamata Banerjee's Morning Jogging In London

Sharing the video on X, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "London. Morning. The Chief Minister said, 'Not a walk, just a warm-up. Video of Hyde Park.' A little later, going to the High Commission."

Earlier yesterday, CM Banerjee met the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram K. Doraiswami. "It was a privilege to be hosted by Shri Vikram K. Doraiswami at India House, London, for a high tea reception. The gathering brought together a diverse spectrum of voices united in their commitment to strengthening Bengal-Britain ties. As we navigate a changing world, meaningful partnerships driven by trust are more vital than ever. Today’s exchange reaffirmed the immense potential that lies ahead," she said on X.

Talking about Bengal and Britain's ties, she said, "Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present. Before the day’s engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London’s timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution – values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart."

Banerjee further said that with a packed itinerary, she looks forward to deepening Bengal’s engagement with Britain and reinforcing enduring ties.

