Watch: Man Plays National Anthem In Delhi Metro, Netizens Reacts

Viral: The growing trend of making reels in public spaces has once again sparked debate after a video from the Delhi Metro went viral on social media. The clip shows a man playing the national anthem loudly inside a metro coach, leaving passengers visibly startled.

According to the video, commuters were sitting quietly during the journey when the man suddenly began playing the national anthem on a speaker at full volume. As the anthem started, several passengers stood up immediately, seemingly unsure of how to respond. The caption accompanying the video claims that even pregnant women stood up out of fear rather than choice.

The video, shared widely online, does not indicate whether the act was authorised or part of any official announcement. Many social media users have questioned the intent behind the act, suggesting it may have been done to gain attention or create viral content.

Incidents involving social media creators disrupting public spaces have been reported earlier as well. From filming pranks to performing acts for views, such behaviour has often caused inconvenience to the public, especially in crowded places like metro trains.

WATCH THE VIDEO

People were peacefully sitting in Delhi Metro, when a Reelbaaz came, and played the National Anthem in full volume.



Everyone had to get up out of fear, there were pregnant ladies too.



Answer honestly, what would you have done in this situation?



pic.twitter.com/OK28TvQd95 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) January 20, 2026

Similar Incidents

In a similar incident in July last year, three people were detained for reel stunt on tracks as train sped by in Odisha's Boudh district. In the reel one of them performed a life threatening stunt by laying on railway track as the train passed over him at a high speed.

In another incident a man was seen performing a headstand with the help of bottles.

Netizens Reactions

However, the latest incident has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While some felt that the national anthem should not be used in such situations, others said public spaces should not be disturbed for the sake of social media fame. Several users also raised concerns about passenger comfort and safety.

One of the user commented and said, ' This is a blatant misuse of our National Anthem for cheap "reels." Forcing pregnant women and the elderly to stand in a moving train is unsafe and disrespectful', prompting Delhi police and Delhi Metro to take stricter action against such nuisance.

Another user said, 'I would continue to sit. This is fascism in the garb of patriotism.' Many of the users also claimed that the video is of 'Kolkata Metro'. 'Stand up. But after the anthem is over. A good thrashing of the reel baaz on reel and making it viral is well deserved. Others will fear doing this again', wrote another.