Watch: Manipur man abducted, shot dead; killing caught on video

Manipur: In another grim episode linked to Manipur’s ongoing ethnic unrest, a 38 year old man belonging to the Meitei community was abducted by unidentified armed men in Churachandpur district and later shot dead. A disturbing video, allegedly capturing his final moments as he begged for his life, has gone viral, triggering a police investigation.

As per the reports, the incident took place in Churachandpur, a district that has remained at the centre of the prolonged ethnic violence in the state, and came to public attention late Wednesday after the video began circulating on social media. The district Superintendent of Police told India Today that authorities were alerted to the crime only after the footage surfaced online.

The video reportedly shows the man sitting on a deserted, uneven road at night, hands folded as he repeatedly pleads before at least two armed men. Moments later, one of the assailants is seen shooting him at close range. He collapses instantly as blood seeps out, indicating he was killed on the spot.

Police have identified the victim as Mayanglambam Rishikanta, a resident of Kakching district. Rishikanta was married to a woman from the Kuki community in Churachandpur and had adopted a tribal name, Ginminthang. Officials said he had recently returned from Nepal, where he was employed, and was in Manipur on a short leave, reportedly.

According to officials, police received information around 10.30 pm on Wednesday that Rishikanta had been kidnapped earlier in the evening by unidentified miscreants and later murdered.

Meitei organisations have claimed that Rishikanta was abducted along with his wife, who belongs to the Kuki community. They further alleged that his wife had obtained prior permission from the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and local authorities in the Tuibuong area for her husband’s visit, as he was working abroad and had returned home briefly.

Since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023, members of the Meitei and Kuki communities have largely stayed away from each other’s areas, effectively splitting the state along ethnic lines. The prolonged conflict has so far claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

As per the reports, the kidnappers are suspected to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA), a militant outfit that is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations agreement between the Manipur government and several Kuki-Zo armed groups.

