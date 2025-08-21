Watch: Mumbai Rains Force 'Spider-Man' To Take To Streets To Push Out Rainwater With A Wiper; Video Goes Viral

Armed with nothing more than a wiper, a man dressed as “Spider-Man” became an unlikely hero for Mumbaikars struggling in the city’s heavy rains and flooding.

Videos shared on social media show the costumed man wading through waterlogged streets, helping people move around in the downpour. In one clip posted by user Shaddy Man, he’s seen trying to sweep away the floodwater to make paths easier for commuters.

At one point, he even fishes out a plastic bag full of garbage floating in the water and tosses it aside—looking every bit like a real-life superhero cleaning up the city.

He captioned the video, "Bahout paani khali karna h abhi," which translates to, "Lot of water to be drained."

The video went viral in no time, with people calling him the "Real Superhero of Mumbai" in the comment section.

One person commented, "Spiderman making way in water."

"With great power comes great responsibility," wrote the next.

Another wrote, "Bro is trying to find out Doctor Octopus."

Hours later, he shared another video in which he was seen lying on thermocol boxes floating in the floodwater.

"Pahele me khud ko bachalu Phr sb ko bachaunga," which translates to "First, I will save myself, then I will save everyone else," the caption read, as per NDTV reports.

Mumbai continues to struggle under heavy rains, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors and avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.

According to the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department, six people have lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents across the state in the past 24 hours.

In Satara district, continuous rainfall caused the wall of Zilla Parishad Primary School in Bhilar village, near Mahabaleshwar, to collapse on Wednesday. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.