Watch: Netanyahu’s Indian look and saffron moment with PM Modi steal the spotlight

PM Modi-Netanyahu Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a short but high-profile diplomatic state visit . In a special gesture, on arrival at the airport in Tel Aviv, Narendra Modi was received by his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu along with his spouse Mrs. Sara Netanyahu and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The meeting began with warm smiles and firm handshakes, but it wasn’t just diplomacy that grabbed attention. A tiny detail in PM Modi’s attire spotted by Netanyahu stole the spotlight and set social media buzzing.

Prime Minister received a warm and spirited welcome at the hotel, where members of the Indian community and representatives of the Jewish Indian diaspora gathered to greet him. The atmosphere came alive with colorful cultural performances by Indian and Israeli artistes, reflecting the deep-rooted friendship and shared ties between the two countries.

Saffron Sync sparks light-hearted exchange

“Good to see you,” Netanyahu said as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who responded with equal warmth. Dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama with a sleeveless jacket, Modi had added a saffron pocket square to his attire. Not missing the detail, Netanyahu noticed that his wife’s outfit was in the same shade, prompting a light-hearted moment.

“Do you see what she’s wearing?” Netanyahu said, first gesturing toward Modi’s pocket square and then toward his wife’s dress. The Indian Prime Minister immediately picked up on the color coordination and, smiling, replied, “Yes, saffron.”

‘Dress diplomacy’ continues at joint dinner

The friendly exchange continued, with Sara Netanyahu telling Modi she hoped to visit India again, describing it as a “wonderful country.” Netanyahu joined in, praising Modi as a “wonderful leader.”

The Israeli Prime Minister carried forward the subtle “dress diplomacy” theme later in the evening, greeting Modi in traditional Indian attire ahead of the joint dinner and sharing the moment on social media.

"Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire," wrote Netanyahu.