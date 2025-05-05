Advertisement
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Watch: New Video Emerges Showing Chaos In Pahalgam Market After Baisaran Terror Attack

The footage, reportedly recorded around 3:35 PM, captures terrified tourists—many with children—fleeing the area, running downstream from the valley to escape the gunfire.

May 05, 2025
A newly surfaced video has shed light on the panic and chaos during the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where 26 civilians lost their lives.

The footage, reportedly recorded around 3:35 PM, captures terrified tourists—many with children—fleeing the area, running downstream from the valley to escape the gunfire. According to sources, the video aligns with the timeline of the attack, which began earlier that afternoon.

Additional CCTV footage from a nearby market further confirms the aftermath, showing people sprinting and vehicles speeding away from the site. Authorities believe the attackers had cross-border connections and deliberately targeted civilians in the scenic tourist destination.

Earlier, many videos had surfaced online in which the dead bodies and attack on the tourists were recorded. In one such video, people were seen screaming as the attack broke out while in another, a tourist from Gujarat was seen doing Zipline while the terror attack unfolded at the ground. In the video, a man was seen falling after being shot by the terorists. 

Since the Pahalgam terror attack, the tension between India and Pakistan have touched a new low with both the nations halting all kind of trades and comunications. Both the countries have also mobilized their armies towards the Line of Control.

