Dubai Tejas Crash: New Video Shows Wing Commander Syal’s Final Seconds, Why His Parachute Never Opened – Watch

New Delhi: A new video clip from the Dubai Air Show 2025 has surfaced online. It shows the final moments of Wing Commander Namansh Syal as the Tejas lost control during a low-level manoeuvre. The 37-year-old officer from Himachal Pradesh pressed the eject button in the last available second. The jet hit the ground before the parachute could deploy due to the extremely low height. The aircraft burst into flames the moment it made contact with the ground.

Posted by WL Tan’s Aviation Videos, the clip went viral as it appeared on social media. Every second shows the sequence of the disaster without any haze or blur.

The video footage shows the aircraft flying low. The jet rolls in a tight barrel turn. The negative-G push follows. The balance slips without warning. The aircraft drops toward the ground. A flash appears at around the 49- to 52-second mark. It looks like a small parachute. It shows that Wing Commander Syal hit the eject command in the final breath of time. The height stands only a few metres above the ground. The chute cannot open at that level.

Aviation experts say that Wing Commander Syal tried to hold the jet steady first. Tejas has a strong safety record. He believed he could pull it back. He chose to eject only when no option remained. The moment came too late.

This became the first fatal crash in Tejas’ 10 years of service. The previous crash happened near Jaisalmer in March 2024. The pilot survived that incident.

Who Was Wing Commander Namansh Syal?

He was 37 years old and belonged to Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. His wife is a retired wing commander, and he left behind a seven-year-old daughter.

He was seen smiling a few hours before the accident while standing beside Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

His mortal remains reached Gaggal Airport on Sunday afternoon. The funeral will take place in Kangra with full state and military honours. Grief weighs on Himachal. Grief weighs on the entire nation.