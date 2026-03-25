Watch out! Indian Air Force set to dominate skies with Rafales, AEW&C, transport jets and deadly UAVs

New Delhi: As the US-Israel war with Iran continues, India is fast-tracking major deals for the Air Force for the coming year. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has shared with a parliamentary committee details of the deals that is set to be finalised soon.

For the fiscal year 2026-27, the country is moving ahead with several simultaneous projects to enhance combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which presently faces major shortage of fighter aircraft.

However, the steps recently taken by the MoD suggest that the IAF won’t have to wait much longer to boost its strength.

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The biggest deal in the pipeline is the purchase of 114 additional Rafale multi-role fighter jets from France. The government’s intent was made clear in the report submitted to the Lok Sabha by the Standing Committee on Defence.

India’s capital budget for the Air Force has seen a 37.03% increase compared to the 2025-26 estimates, demonstrating the government’s plans.

In February, the Defence Acquisition Committee approved procurement of military hardware worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore, which includes the 114 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation, France. The total cost of the Rafale deal is expected to be around Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

According to ongoing negotiations, France will deliver 18 jets in fly-away condition, while the remaining 96 will be manufactured in India in collaboration with an Indian company.

In addition, the IAF is finalising a deal for 60 new Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), for which DAC approval is expected soon, after which the tender process will begin. The aircraft under consideration include the US Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules with a 20-ton payload capacity, Brazil’s Embraer KC-390 Millennium with a 26-ton payload and the European Airbus A-400M with a 37-ton payload capacity.

The company that wins the contract will need to set up production lines in India. For the bids, Lockheed Martin has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Embraer has tied up with Mahindra, while Airbus has not so far announced an Indian partner.

The defence ministry is also working on deals to acquire additional Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems and Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA/UAVs) to further enhance the IAF’s surveillance and operational capabilities.

These details were shared in response to parliamentary queries on the IAF’s modernisation plans.