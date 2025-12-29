Watch: Pakistan FM Confirms India Did Not Ask For Ceasefire During Operation Sindoor But Islamabad Did Via US, Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has long been claiming that India asked for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, but once again, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, has rejected claims made by Army Chief Asim Munir. In an interview with a TV news channel, Dar said that while Pakistan had called the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he received a call from the Saudi Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who asked the Pakistani FM whether he should call Jaishankar to convey that Islamabad is ready for a truce.

“Within 45 Minutes of India’s attack on Nur Khan air base, Saudi Prince Faisal Saab called me and said, Brother, I just understood that you had a call with Rubio and am I authorized to talk to Jaishankar and tell him that they are ready if you stop,” said Dar while confirming that Pakistan authorised Saudi Prince to call India for a ceasefire.

This comes amid ambiguity created by Pakistan around the cessation of hostilities during Operation Sindoor. While India said that Pakistan’s DGMO called the Indian counterpart seeking a ceasefire, the Pakistani Army Chief Munir contradicted the statement.

India had held a press conference on the evening of May 10, announcing the truce pact at the request of Pakistan. This came after India struck 11 Pakistani airbases, bringing Islamabad to their knees.

Breaking: Pakistan’s deputy PM Ishaq Dar admits India hit Nur Khan and Shorkot airbases during Operation Sindoor and then reveals Pakistan asked Saudi Arabia to tell Jaishankar they were ‘ready to stop. I hope this clears the air for many who were in denial about this. pic.twitter.com/M1rk29mGFJ — Meru (@MeruOnX) December 29, 2025

Operation Sindoor started on the intervening night of May 6-7 in response to a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists lost their lives. In response, India targeted nine terror sites from across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In the aftermath of Operation SINDOOR, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India’s comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.