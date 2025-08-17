Watch: Passengers Dangerously Board Train From Wrong Side; Video Goes Viral, Netizens React

The General coaches of trains in India are infamous for being overcrowded even without the festival rush. In a viral video on Reddit, it can be seen that many passengers are recklessly trying to board a train from the rails and not the platform.

The people who are attempting to board the train are shoving and pushing their way through the crowd, trying to make it on the train.

Watch Video Here:

Internet Reacts

"This clearly shows the kind of civic sense we lack. But lets just for a minute think in their perspective, Why are they doing like this? Maybe due to First Come First Serve Seat Reservation, as its a general class boogie, so it matters to them to get in there as soon as they can to fetch a seat so that they travel the long distance journey without standing, I know this is still not a justification of what is the need and this looks pathetic and dangerous too, but OP life is not always the same for everyone, the rising population, the inflation, kind of life some labourers and workers live in is they can't afford a reserved seat, even if they do manage to get the money, reserving a seat in IR for some routes are as pathetic as this current video is. Many of us are underprivileged OP, I feel bad for the coming years," a Reddit user commented below the post.

"In our country, people often misunderstand ‘first come, first serve’ as ‘first to push, first to gain’ — whether it’s railway seats, movie tickets, or temple darshan," another user wrote.

Overcrowding in trains is a persistent issue in India, and it intensifies during the festival season.

Mahima-Gosain Express Incident

A general coach of the Mahima Gosain Express derailed near Sambalpur City Railway station in July, triggering panic among passengers. According to initial reports, the incident occurred minutes before the train was scheduled to arrive at Sambalpur City Station.

According to IANS, a major accident was averted as the train was moving slowly. Railway officials, along with personnel from the local police, rushed to the site and launched immediate rescue and restoration operations. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries or casualties.