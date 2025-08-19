Watch: Passengers Stuck As Mumbai's Monorail Experiences Power Failure Amid Heavy Rain
One Monorail train in Mumbai experienced a "minor" power supply issue on Tuesday evening. Furthermore, local train services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Kalyan were also halted.
A monorail train in Mumbai faced a technical snag on Tuesday evening as the city faced heavy rains, leading to waterlogging in several areas. According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the monorail train near Mysore Colony station experienced a "minor power supply issue".
"Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly," MMRDA said in a post on X.
"For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority," it added.
#BreakingNews | मुंबई के मैसूर कॉलोनी में फंसी मोनोरेल#Mumbai #MysoreColony #MonoRail @ShobhnaYadava pic.twitter.com/lT3QKdBrDc — Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 19, 2025
Meanwhile, according to IANS, commuters faced inconvenience as local train services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Kalyan were halted.
(this is a developing story)
