/WATCH: Power-drunk Delhi minister slaps youth filming road construction; AAP demands Parvesh Verma’s arrest

New Delhi: A road inspection by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma in Tilak Nagar took an ugly turn after a video appeared to show him slapping a young man who was recording the visit on his mobile phone.
The footage shows Verma pulling down the man's phone before appearing to slap him, after which a security guard steps between the two. The incident has led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to demand an FIR against the minister.
Viral on social media, the purported video shows the minister approaching a young man who appears to be recording him on his mobile phone. Verma is seen pulling the phone down with his left hand before appearing to slap the man across the face with his right hand.
The footage then shows the young man confronting the him before a security guard steps between the two. A crowd can be seen gathering around them and seen chanting slogans against Verma and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The incident took place when the minister was inspecting a road in Tilak Nagar. The incident at around 1.30 pm on Sunday (September 27). The inspection was part of his visits to check work quality of road constructions in the national capital.
Verma had also conducted inspections at other locations in the city in recent days as the Delhi government steps up road checks.
The video captures a heated exchange around the minister. At one point, a voice can be heard saying, “Oye, maar kaise raha hai (Hey, how can you hit him)?”
Another person says, "Arre, thappad maar diya bhai. Bhai, thappad maar diya ji. Yeh lo ji, video banate huye thappad maar diya (Oh, you slapped him, brother. Brother, he slapped him. Look, he slapped him while he was making a video).”
Another person in the crowd can be heard saying, “Aam aadmi ko koi thappad nahin maar sakta (No ordinary person can be slapped like this).”
The person seen recording the minister has been identified by the AAP as Sahib Singh, who works as the personal assistant of Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh. The legislator has said that he will file an FIR over the incident. The allegations in the video have not been independently established beyond the footage itself.
MLA Singh shared the video on X and accused Verma of misbehaving with his associate.
“He is the PWD minister in the BJP government of Delhi, the capital of India. He had come to inspect the road but lost his temper after seeing one scam after another being exposed and behaved like a thug with my colleague who was recording the video,” the MLA wrote.
यह भारत की राजधानी दिल्ली की भाजपा सरकार के pwd मिनिस्टर हैं— Jarnail Singh (@JarnailSinghAAP) September 27, 2026
सड़क का निरीक्षण करने आए थे पर घोटाले ही घोटाले उजागर होते देखकर आपा खो बैठे और वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करने वाले मेरे साथी को के साथ गुंडागर्दी कर बैठे..@ArvindKejriwal @narendramodi @AamAadmiParty @gupta_rekha @p_sahibsingh… pic.twitter.com/VR5iVQLtQH
The AAP has said it will approach the police to seek registration of an FIR against Verma. The party has also used the video to attack the BJP-led Delhi government over the conduct of its minister.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the video and called for Verma's arrest. Former AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also posted the footage and described the incident as shameful and cowardly.
He alleged that the young man was recording the minister to show the condition of Delhi's roads. He also accused Verma of taking cover behind his security personnel before leaving the spot in his car.
मंत्री को गिरफ्तार करो।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2026
मैं कल यहाँ जाऊँगा। https://t.co/ER3whnWMnA
What a disgraced and cowardly move by @p_sahibsingh.— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 27, 2026
Hiding safely behind police security to assault a young kid who was making his video , then speeding off in his car before anyone could react.
Boy was making video of him getting exposed for sub-standard roads by Delhi… pic.twitter.com/GPtr4SWC8l
Verma later posted a nearly three-minute video on X in which he gave his side of the story. He alleged that a worker of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh had started abusing his family. “When someone abuses your family, any person would react the way I did,” he said.
He also alleged that Singh had been putting pressure on PWD engineers to introduce him to contractors and arrange commissions.
According to the minister, an engineer had approached the police after refusing to comply. He further alleged that roads were being laid at night and damaged the following morning after the alleged commission demands were not met.
Recalling the road inspection, he said he had asked the engineers to show him the work when he passed through the area. “When I stopped there and saw the work, it was going very well. People there told me that the road had not been built for 15 years and was now being constructed after 15 years,” he said.
Verma claimed that he called Singh three times and waited for about 45 minutes. “I waited for him for 45 minutes. I did not call our workers who were there. When Jarnail Singh arrived, he had informed his workers and came there. As soon as he arrived, they started misbehaving. When one of his workers started abusing my family, any person would react in anger. I did the same,” he said.
He also hit back at the AAP over the road work, saying, “I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that the work you could not do is now being done by our government, and that is why you are upset.”
He added that the government would not tolerate anyone obstructing official work, damaging government property or demanding commissions from its officials.
आज की घटना के पीछे की पूरी सच्चाई सुनिए…लेकिन जो हुआ वो नहीं होना चाहिए था । pic.twitter.com/qWnMkPQtnJ— Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) September 27, 2026
The incident took place against the backdrop of an intensified road inspection programme by the Delhi government. Verma has been visiting road construction and resurfacing sites, including inspections at night, as the government works on its plan to improve road quality.
During a midnight inspection of road resurfacing work on Africa Avenue earlier this month, he said that the government had promised pothole-free roads and that third-party agencies had been deployed to check construction quality and road thickness.
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