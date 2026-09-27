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  • /WATCH: Power-drunk Delhi minister slaps youth filming road construction; AAP demands Parvesh Verma’s arrest

WATCH: Power-drunk Delhi minister slaps youth filming road construction; AAP demands Parvesh Verma’s arrest

The youth has been identified as Sahib Singh, a PA to AAP Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh. Singh has said he will file an FIR over the incident, which took place during Verma’s road inspection in west Delhi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
WATCH: Power-drunk Delhi minister slaps youth filming road construction; AAP demands Parvesh Verma’s arrest
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab/X)

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