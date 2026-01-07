Watch: Pune Man Uses Blinkit To Get Help After Balcony Lockout At Night

Pune: A late night incident in Pune has left social media users smiling after two friends found themselves unexpectedly locked out on their balcony, leading to an unusual rescue at around 3 am with help from a Blinkit delivery executive.

The episode was shared online by Pune resident Mihir Gahukar, who recounted how he and a friend had stepped onto the balcony, only to realise moments later that the door had shut and locked behind them. With their parents asleep inside the house, the pair chose not to shout for help, fearing it might cause unnecessary panic.

Left with no immediate options and stranded outdoors in the middle of the night, the friends decided to think outside the box. They placed an order on Blinkit and used the chat feature to explain their situation to the delivery executive.

In the video, one of the friends is heard calmly guiding the delivery agent, explaining where the house keys were kept and giving clear instructions on how to unlock the main door. The footage then shows the Blinkit executive entering the home and walking towards the balcony.

As soon as he reaches the stranded duo, the tense moment dissolves into laughter, capturing the light-hearted end to an otherwise awkward situation. The video has since gone viral, with many users joking about the quick commerce platform doubling up as an emergency service.

Netizen's Reactions

Many users humorously reacted to this video calling it, Out of which one user said 'Trapped movie ki yaad dila di. Laughingly, another user wrote, 'This can only happen in Pune'.

Another user said, 'Blinkit se lock mangayegay 'no', Blinkit se lock khulwayegay.

'I'm telling this for so long .. blinkit is not just carrying goods but also our emotions, They have all the solutions', said another.

Another commented on the respect he kept while entering in the room. The user said, 'Oh bhai! Blinkit wale bhai is so respectful, shoes Nikal ke andar aye hain.'