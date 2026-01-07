Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004262https://zeenews.india.com/india/watch-pune-man-uses-blinkit-to-get-help-after-balcony-lockout-at-night-3004262.html
NewsIndiaWatch: Pune Man Uses Blinkit To Get Help After Balcony Lockout At Night
VIRAL VIDEO

Watch: Pune Man Uses Blinkit To Get Help After Balcony Lockout At Night

A Pune man stuck on his balcony at 3 am sought help from a Blinkit delivery executive, turning an awkward mishap into a viral moment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Pune Man Uses Blinkit To Get Help After Balcony Lockout At NightScreen Grab: ( Social Media Viral )

Pune: A late night incident in Pune has left social media users smiling after two friends found themselves unexpectedly locked out on their balcony, leading to an unusual rescue at around 3 am with help from a Blinkit delivery executive.

The episode was shared online by Pune resident Mihir Gahukar, who recounted how he and a friend had stepped onto the balcony, only to realise moments later that the door had shut and locked behind them. With their parents asleep inside the house, the pair chose not to shout for help, fearing it might cause unnecessary panic.

Left with no immediate options and stranded outdoors in the middle of the night, the friends decided to think outside the box. They placed an order on Blinkit and used the chat feature to explain their situation to the delivery executive.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

WATCH THE VIDEO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mihir Gahukar (@mihteeor)

 

In the video, one of the friends is heard calmly guiding the delivery agent, explaining where the house keys were kept and giving clear instructions on how to unlock the main door. The footage then shows the Blinkit executive entering the home and walking towards the balcony.

As soon as he reaches the stranded duo, the tense moment dissolves into laughter, capturing the light-hearted end to an otherwise awkward situation. The video has since gone viral, with many users joking about the quick commerce platform doubling up as an emergency service.

Netizen's Reactions

Many users humorously reacted to this video calling it, Out of which one user said 'Trapped movie ki yaad dila di. Laughingly, another user wrote, 'This can only happen in Pune'.

Another user said, 'Blinkit se lock mangayegay 'no', Blinkit se lock khulwayegay.

'I'm telling this for so long .. blinkit is not just carrying goods but also our emotions, They have all the solutions', said another.

Another commented on the respect he kept while entering in the room. The user said, 'Oh bhai! Blinkit wale bhai is so respectful, shoes Nikal ke andar aye hain.'

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore Water Crisis
Indore Water Crisis Deepens As Congress Questions WHO Protocols And Death Toll
Himachal Pradesh news
CM Sukhu Announces Senior Residency Policy For Medical Colleges
Viral video
Watch: Pune Man Uses Blinkit To Get Help After Balcony Lockout At Night
JNU protest
JNU Protests: Should Taxpayers Fund Students With Divisive Ideologies?
men casual shirts
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Men’s Casual Shirts to Upgrade Your Style
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Slams CM Omar Abdullah For ‘Silence’ On Kashmir Issues
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 07.1.2026: First And Second Round Wednesday Draw
ISRO PSLV
ISRO New Space Mission: PSLV-C62 Scheduled To Launch On January 12
BJP
BJP Announces 34 Members For Party's New Committee In West Bengal
Men Formal Shoes
Men Formal Loafers That Speak Style