Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2830374https://zeenews.india.com/india/watch-rahul-gandhi-hands-tricolour-to-rajnath-singh-amid-opposition-s-tiranga-roses-protest-over-adani-issue-2830374.html
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Watch: Rahul Hands Tricolour To Rajnath Singh Amid Oppn’s Tiranga, Roses Protest Over Adani Issue

Opposition MPs, including members from the Congress, DMK, JMM, and the Left, stood at the Makar Dwar steps, holding tricolour cards and red roses. Placards with slogans like "Don’t let the country be sold" were also visible.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Rahul Hands Tricolour To Rajnath Singh Amid Oppn’s Tiranga, Roses Protest Over Adani Issue Image: PTI

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a symbolic approach to the ongoing protests outside Parliament on Monday by presenting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with a tricolour card as he entered the main Parliament building. This marked the latest in a series of unusual demonstrations by the Congress-led Opposition, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Opposition MPs, including members from the Congress, DMK, JMM, and the Left, stood at the Makar Dwar steps, holding tricolour cards and red roses. Placards with slogans like "Don’t let the country be sold" were also visible. This creative protest followed Tuesday's demonstration, where MPs carried caricature-laden blue bags with "Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai" written on them.

 

Addressing reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "We are urging the government to let the House function and hold discussions on the Adani matter." The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have intensified their demands for a JPC investigation, citing allegations of financial misconduct involving the Adani Group.

Earlier, the Opposition had staged a mock interview in Parliament premises, where Congress leaders, wearing masks resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, highlighted the alleged nexus between the two.

The protests stem from recent developments in a US court that indicted Adani and company officials, which the Congress claims validates its allegations. Gandhi has called for Adani's immediate arrest, while the Adani Group has dismissed the charges as baseless.

This week has seen a variety of creative protests by the Opposition. On Monday, members donned T-shirts and masks, while Tuesday’s protest featured bags emblazoned with caricatures. Wednesday’s gesture of tricolours and roses aimed to underscore the Opposition's demand for parliamentary debate on the issue.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in Wednesday’s protest. She stood alongside MPs, reinforcing the party’s stance on transparency and accountability in the Adani case.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK