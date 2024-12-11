Watch: Rahul Hands Tricolour To Rajnath Singh Amid Oppn’s Tiranga, Roses Protest Over Adani Issue

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a symbolic approach to the ongoing protests outside Parliament on Monday by presenting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with a tricolour card as he entered the main Parliament building. This marked the latest in a series of unusual demonstrations by the Congress-led Opposition, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Opposition MPs, including members from the Congress, DMK, JMM, and the Left, stood at the Makar Dwar steps, holding tricolour cards and red roses. Placards with slogans like "Don’t let the country be sold" were also visible. This creative protest followed Tuesday's demonstration, where MPs carried caricature-laden blue bags with "Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai" written on them.

VIDEO | Winter Session: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi gifts national flag to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he arrives at the Parliament.#WinterSession #RahulGandhi #RajnathSingh pic.twitter.com/iJcIM0jNqr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2024

Addressing reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "We are urging the government to let the House function and hold discussions on the Adani matter." The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have intensified their demands for a JPC investigation, citing allegations of financial misconduct involving the Adani Group.

Earlier, the Opposition had staged a mock interview in Parliament premises, where Congress leaders, wearing masks resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, highlighted the alleged nexus between the two.

The protests stem from recent developments in a US court that indicted Adani and company officials, which the Congress claims validates its allegations. Gandhi has called for Adani's immediate arrest, while the Adani Group has dismissed the charges as baseless.

This week has seen a variety of creative protests by the Opposition. On Monday, members donned T-shirts and masks, while Tuesday’s protest featured bags emblazoned with caricatures. Wednesday’s gesture of tricolours and roses aimed to underscore the Opposition's demand for parliamentary debate on the issue.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in Wednesday’s protest. She stood alongside MPs, reinforcing the party’s stance on transparency and accountability in the Adani case.