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NewsIndiaWATCH: ‘Security uncle’ grooves to 'Baby Doll' with Gen Z girls, video goes viral
DANCE VIRAL VIDEO

WATCH: ‘Security uncle’ grooves to 'Baby Doll' with Gen Z girls, video goes viral

Instead of staying on the sidelines, the security guard joins in, matching their moves with surprising ease and enthusiasm. In the now-viral video, there is no grand setup, no rehearsed choreography, just a spontaneous burst of happiness. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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WATCH: ‘Security uncle’ grooves to 'Baby Doll' with Gen Z girls, video goes viralScreenshots from viral video (Photos Credit: @Ravitiwariii_/X)

A video featuring a security guard dancing with a group of young girls has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers smiling and calling it wholesome. The clip captures a candid moment where a group of young women dancing energetically to the popular Bollywood track Baby Doll is joined by a 'security uncle'. 

Instead of staying on the sidelines, the security guard joins in, matching their moves with surprising ease and enthusiasm. His confidence quickly won over thousands of viewers online.

In the now-viral video, there is no grand setup, no rehearsed choreography, just a spontaneous burst of happiness. 

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Watch the viral video here: 

Also read: GenZ employee attends online meeting with neem face mask; internet has field day- Watch

Netizens' reaction to viral video 

Social media users have shared their views in the comments section with praise

"This is wholesome," a comment read. 

"Uncle ji rocks," another X user commented under the video. 

As the clip continues to circulate across platforms, it stands out not just as viral content but as a feel-good story that uplifts. 

In a fast-paced digital world, where information is available 24x7, such moments of genuine connection strike a chord, reminding people to embrace spontaneity.

Also check- How to avoid helmet challan in 10 minutes? Man's idea to escape traffic police goes viral - Watch

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