Watch: Shirtless Men Perform Stunts on Pink Auto While Speeding On Noida Expressway – VIDEO Goes Viral

In the video, captured by a passerby in a car, one of the shirtless men is seen on top of the pink autorickshaw while the other one hangs on the side of it. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2025, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Shirtless Men Perform Stunts on Pink Auto While Speeding On Noida Expressway – VIDEO Goes Viral Image: @GreaterNoidaW/ X

In the recent trend of road rage, reckless driving, and traffic disputes, another video has emerged on social media where two shirtless young men are seen performing stunts on a speeding autorickshaw along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. 

In the video, captured by a passerby in a car, one of the shirtless men is seen on top of the pink autorickshaw while the other one hangs on the side of it. The auto driver is speeding while blasting loud music. 

After the video surfaced and went viral on social media platform X, Noida Traffic Police took action against the vehicle for violating traffic rules by issuing an e-Challan of Rs. 33,500. Furthermore, action is underway against the driver of the autorickshaw, according to an X post. 

"Taking cognizance of the said viral video, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violating traffic rules by issuing an e-challan (fine of 33,500/- rupees) as per the rules, and further action is underway against the vehicle driver under the relevant sections. Traffic Helpline No.- 9971009001," the post read. 

Lamborghini Accident In Noida 

This video comes days after a Lamborghini hit two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction building in Noida's sector 94, PTI quoted the police.

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asked the locals "Koi mar gaya idhar? (Did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car, according to PTI.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

