/Watch: Delhi Satya Niketan building collapses in seconds, rescue underway

A multi-storey building came crashing down in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, September 6, trapping dozens of residents most of them Delhi University students under the rubble in one of the capital's most densely packed student housing neighborhoods.
According to the Associated Press, the five- to six-storey structure functioned as a boys' hostel and was located near Delhi University's South Campus.
A local fire officer estimated that 30 to 40 people remained trapped in the debris shortly after the collapse.
#WATCH | Delhi: CCTV footage from the building collapse site in Satya Niketan of Delhi's South-West district. Six people have lost their lives.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
(Source: Local Resident) pic.twitter.com/7MtDbb3pJF
Delhi Police say they were notified of the incident through a PCR call received at around 1:34 PM on Sunday. Eyewitness accounts describe chaotic early rescue efforts, with local residents rushing to help before official teams arrived.
According to ThePrint, nearby residents began clearing debris by hand after hearing people screaming for help, and one student was found trapped with visible injuries.
Locals reportedly worked alongside Delhi Police before fire services and NDRF teams reached the site.
The building reportedly housed a large paying-guest (PG) accommodation, and the ground floor was said to have been under repair at the time of the collapse.
#WATCH | Delhi: Search and rescue operations are underway on a war footing in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area following a building collapse that claimed six lives. A continuous search operation is being conducted in the debris with the help of NDRF dogs, with potential locations… pic.twitter.com/jKxnw0Qa5H— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
Because the incident happened on a Sunday, one resident noted that more students than usual were likely inside their rooms, as they would ordinarily have been away at college on a weekday.
By Sunday evening, at least eight students had been pulled from the wreckage, with two pronounced dead on arrival at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and a third dying later from injuries, according to the Delhi Fire Service.
Rescue operations were still underway as of the latest updates.
This is not an isolated case: Delhi has seen a string of building collapses in recent months, often tied to unauthorized renovation or construction work in old, poorly maintained structures.
The Satya Niketan collapse comes just months after a similar incident in south Delhi's Mehrauli, where a PG accommodation collapsed and killed at least six people.
Authorities are expected to investigate the structural condition of the Satya Niketan building and whether the ongoing repair work contributed to the collapse, a pattern seen in several previous incidents in the area involving illegal construction and inadequately reinforced buildings converted into student housing.
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