WATCH: Tamil Nadu Man Trapped Between 2 Buses Miraculously Escapes Death In Viral Video

A video surfaced in Tamil Nadu showing a man having a near-death experience when he was caught between two speeding buses. The horrific moment was captured on CCTV and it went viral leaving users on social media shocked and relieved following his miraculous escape. The man was identified as Bharat.

Earlier in January, Bharat was travelling from Thamarankottai to Pattukottai. He was trying to board a private bus. As he was about to step on, a government bus, trying to overtake the private bus, swerved dangerously to the left leaving Bharat stuck in a scary situation. He was caught between the two speeding vehicles.

A man got stuck between two buses while crossing the road in Pattukottai, Tamil Nadu. Fortunately, he escaped without any injuries and walked away limping.

This is the miracle, this is the misfortune, this is his. pic.twitter.com/WSgjYMYc1Q — Venkatesh Garre (@Venkatesh_G1324) January 4, 2025

In the viral video, Bharat was seen being spun around as he struggled to maintain his balance before he eventually fell to the ground.

Fortunately, luck was on his side that day. Despite being surrounded by life-threatening circumstances, he managed to escape with only a few minor scratches.

The video gained traction and garnered several eyeballs sparking reactions from users many of them suggesting harsh penalties for drivers who put others' lives at risk. The turn of events left several viewers to wonder just how close he came to a tragic end.