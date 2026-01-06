Advertisement
NewsIndiaWatch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan
KOTA

Watch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan

A Kota family returning from Khatu Shyam Ji darshan found a thief stuck in an exhaust fan hole, later rescued and arrested by police.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust FanScreen Grab: ( X )

Kota: A bizarre burglary attempt in Kota’s Pratap Nagar area took an unexpected turn after one of the thieves got stuck in an exhaust fan opening, a moment that was later captured on video and widely shared on social media.

According to police, the incident occurred at a house in Pratap Nagar while the residents were away on a religious visit. The family had travelled to Khatu Shyam Temple and returned home around 1 a.m. Upon entering the house, they were shocked to find a man trapped halfway inside the exhaust fan hole, apparently while attempting to break in.

Robbery Attempt Goes Wrong

Preliminary investigations revealed that two thieves had entered the locality late at night, arriving in a four-wheeler. While trying to gain access to the house through the exhaust fan opening, one of the accused became stuck and was unable to free himself. His accomplice reportedly fled the spot after realising the situation had gone wrong.

The family immediately alerted the police. A team arrived at the scene and began rescue efforts. After a brief operation, the man was safely pulled out of the exhaust fan opening. He was then taken into custody by the police.

WATCH

 

 

 

 

Officials said the accused sustained minor injuries and was provided medical assistance before being questioned. The video of the thief stuck in the exhaust fan quickly went viral online, drawing widespread reactions for the unusual nature of the incident.

Search On To Find Second Suspect

Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation to identify and trace the second suspect who managed to escape. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to establish the exact sequence of events and recover details about the vehicle used in the crime. 

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
