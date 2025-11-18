Watch | This Pitbull Video Will Completely Destroy Everything You Thought You Knew

Viral Video: Chandigarh may have banned six dog breeds, including Pitbulls, over safety concerns, but one pet owner offered a very different picture of the breed.

In a short video, he filmed his grandparents returning from a trip and the family Pitbull rushing out to greet them.

Instead of any aggression, the dog sprinted toward the elderly couple with pure excitement, wagging its tail and showering the grandmother with gentle licks.

She even urged the pet to hop onto the bed, though it seemed more eager to greet everyone at home.

As the clip spread online, many viewers noted that a dog’s behaviour often reflects how it has been raised and trained, rather than its breed.



Pitbull Wins Heart By Owners With Pure Joy



Sharing the video on Instagram, the owner set the tone with a playful remark: “Grandpa and Grandma just came back, and now I’ll show you the most ‘dangerous’ thing in the world—what people call the most dangerous dog breed.”

But as the Pitbull bounded over with nothing but affection, he couldn’t resist adding, “Pitbulls are supposed to be so dangerous, but he’s actually just goofy.”

In the capion, he continued the humour, writing, “Pitbull most aggressive or most friendly? Ye dekh lo ‘most dangerous’ dog breed ka haal.”



Social Media's Mixed Reactions

The post quickly drew a mix of reactions online. One user pointed out, “Try going near its owner Pitbulls are incredibly protective and caring.”

Another insisted that the breed’s reputation is unfair, writing, “Pits are absolute angels.”

Someone simply commented, “PitPookie,” while others weighed in on the wider debate.

“No breed is born aggressive; it all comes down to how they’re raised,” one person noted.

Another, however, cautioned that their strength can’t be ignored, saying, “He may look friendly, but one strong bite can cause serious damage.”

And adding a touch of humour, a user wrote, “Born to be a cutie, forced to be a Pitbull.”