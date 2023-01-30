WATCH: Thousands Join Rally Against Love Jihad, Forced Religious Conversions in Mumbai

Mumbai: Hundreds of people on Sunday joined a massive rally march led by right-wing activists against 'love jihad' and demanded anti-conversion laws and a crackdown on land grabbing in the name of religion. The rally was supported by right-wing outfits such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The massive rally, under the banner of Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha, was organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj. It began from Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai and culminated at Kamgar Maidan in Parel, covering a distance of more than 4 km.

During the march, the right-wing activists were seen raising slogans against "love jihad" and demanded anti-conversion laws and a crackdown on land grabbing in the name of religion. The protest saw people in large numbers carrying saffron flags and banners, demanding a law against "love jihad" and alleged religious conversions in the state.

Images and videos of the massive rally in Mumbai were shared by several users on Twitter.

A large number of police personnel were deployed along the route of the march to prevent any untoward incident. Earlier, members of Sakal Hindu Samaj on January 22 staged a protest in Maharashtra`s Pune against "love jihad", alleged illegal conversions, and cow slaughter.

It may be recalled that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last year said that the government would study laws on "love jihad" framed by other states and take an appropriate decision.