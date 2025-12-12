Advertisement
Watch: Thousands Of Flamingos Turn Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake In Shades Of Pink
VIRAL VIDEO

Watch: Thousands Of Flamingos Turn Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake In Shades Of Pink

In a mesmerizing scene, over two lakh flamingos have transformed Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake into a pink paradise, that has tourists and bird enthusiasts rushing to witness the spectacle. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Thousands Of Flamingos Turn Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake In Shades Of PinkScreen Grab: ( Social Media Viral )

Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Sambhar Salt Lake has turned into a breathtaking pink canvas this winter as thousands of migratory flamingos flock to the region, drawing tourists, photographers, and birdwatchers in large numbers. The seasonal arrival, part of the Central Asian Flyway, has brought an unusually dense concentration of flamingos this year, colouring the lake’s shallow waters with their vibrant hue.

Experts attribute the surge in numbers to ideal conditions at the lake higher water levels, plentiful food, and a stable habitat. Sambhar, spread across nearly 240 square kilometres, serves as a crucial wintering and stopover site for both Greater and Lesser Flamingos migrating from Russia, Siberia, Mongolia, and other distant regions, as per NDTV reports. 

Bird expert Gaurav Dadhich  thatsaid e flamingos typically begin arriving between October and March, with October witnessing the largest influx. Alongside flamingos, Sambhar also welcomes several species of ducks and hundreds of other migratory birds during the season. Dadhich, who has been documenting wildlife at the lake for over a decade, said he has recorded more than 300 bird species in the area.

He added that the increased rainfall this year has created favourable ecological conditions, resulting in a notable rise in flamingo numbers. “Right now, nearly two to two and a half lakh flamingos can be seen across the lake,” he said.

WATCH THE MESMERIZING VIDEO

 

The scene has become a paradise for nature lovers, offering sweeping views of pink flocks feeding, resting, and taking flight across the shimmering landscape. Visitors often describe the vista as magical, with the birds transforming the vast salt lake into a living, moving panorama.

The spectacular congregation also underscores Sambhar Salt Lake’s ecological significance. As India’s largest inland salt lake and a designated Ramsar wetland, it continues to play a vital role in supporting migratory species that rely on the site for survival each winter.

