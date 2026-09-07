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WATCH: Trapped student filmed SOS video from under collapsed Delhi building

A student trapped under rubbles of the collapsed five-storey paying guest accomodation at the city’s Satya Niketan area recorded a video seeking help. Rescue teams are searching the debris to pull out survivors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 07:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 07:11 AM IST
WATCH: Trapped student filmed SOS video from under collapsed Delhi building
Image Credit: The 11-second clip was shared on X by the NSUI. (Photo: X)

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