/WATCH: Trapped student filmed SOS video from under collapsed Delhi building

New Delhi: Offering a glimpse of the conditions faced by those caught inside the debris, an 11-second video showing a student trapped under the rubble of a collapsed PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area has surfaced on X.
Shared by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, the video shows the man lying beneath the debris with dust covering his face. Though there are blood stains on his face, he appears conscious and alert while recording the footage.
The student can be seen moving the camera around, showing chunks of concrete and other debris surrounding him. He appears to be seeking help from a friend while trapped beneath the collapsed structure.
टीम के साथी जो भी आसपास हैं, कृपया तुरंत इसकी मदद करें।— NSUI (@nsui) September 6, 2026
ये अभी ज़िंदा है और आपकी मदद का इंतज़ार कर रहा है।
बिना देरी किए मौके पर पहुँचें और रेस्क्यू टीम को सूचित करे और मदद करें।#SOSNSUI pic.twitter.com/3EOyMmFeyJ
Around 20 to 30 students are believed to have been in the building when it collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday. Identified as Hostel Daze, the five-storey structure was being used as a PG accommodation.
The death toll haas climbed to six, with rescue teams continuing their search through the debris.
The video emerged as rescue teams from several agencies worked at the site to locate people trapped inside. Several people have been pulled out, and calls from those still under the rubble have also reached people outside.
BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who visited the collapse site, said rescuers are receiving calls from trapped people.
“We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
NSUI workers also reached the site after the collapse and joined efforts to help with the rescue operation.
The collapse caused panic in the densely populated Satya Niketan area, with residents rushing out of nearby buildings after hearing a loud sound and a sudden tremor.
People at the spot initially tried to clear parts of the debris using their hands and whatever equipment was available as emergency teams made their way into the congested area.
Several agencies have been involved in the search and rescue operation, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Services, the Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Civil Defence and the CTS.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site along with Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other officials to assess the rescue operation.
The narrow lanes around the building have made movement difficult for emergency teams, according to Delhi Civil Defence officials.
Deputy Chief Warden of Delhi Civil Defence Sumer Kumar said personnel from different agencies are working together at the site.
“The lane is extremely congested and crowded… The teams on-site include the Delhi Civil Defence, the NDRF, the Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Services. The rescue operation is going on in full swing," he told ANI.
Rescuers continue to clear the collapsed structure and searching for people who may still be trapped beneath the debris.
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