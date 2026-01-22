Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009644https://zeenews.india.com/india/watch-video-first-ever-salvo-firing-of-quasi-ballistic-pralay-missile-3009644.html
NewsIndiaWatch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
PRALAY MISSILE

Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile

In the video, the DRDO test-fired multiple missiles to validate various parameteres as desired by the armed forces. The video is reportedly from December 31, when the test launch was done off the coast of Odisha and was conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 10:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missileImage: X

An undated video has gone viral on social media, where the Defence Research and Development Organisation is seen conducting the first-ever salvo firing of India's quasi-ballistic Pralay missiles. In the video, the DRDO test-fired multiple missiles to validate various parameteres as desired by the armed forces. The video is reportedly from December 31, when the test launch was done off the coast of Odisha and was conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

The video has surfaced today and is being shared widely on social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the Ministry of Defence, the test was carried out at around 10:30 am on December 31 by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), off the coast of Odisha. Both missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

The test was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, Indian Air Force and Indian Army officers and the industry representatives, including the Development-cum-Production Partners. 

Notably, the Pralay missile is a surface-to-surface, short-range ballistic missile with a strike range of about 150 km to 500 km. It can carry multiple types of warheads against various targets. It is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had complimented the DRDO, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, DPSUs and the industry on the successful test-launch of the missiles in quick succession.

The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile, he added. 

The Pralay missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories -Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research &amp; Development Establishment {Engineers} and Integrated Test Range), Development-cum-Production Partners (Bharat Dynamics Limited &amp; Bharat Electronics Limited) and other Indian industries. For the tests, the systems were integrated by the two Development-cum-Production Partners. (With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

cord set for women
Best Stylish Co-Ord Sets for Women: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Live
Women's fashion
Trendy Co-Ord Sets for Women Comfort & Style | Amazon Republic Day Sale
Technology
AI won't replace human jobs, but augment human employees at scale, say experts
Technology
Goa ties up with Starlink to enhance digital connectivity, disaster resilience
silver rings
Elegant 925 Silver Rings for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Technology
BHIM app records over 300 pc growth in monthly transactions in 2025
Naxals
15 Maoists, including Anal Da with Rs 1 Cr bounty, killed in J'khnad encounter
Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026: IAF to fly ‘Sindoor’ formation with Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29
Women's Heels
Stylish Block Heel Sandals for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
men formal shirts
Top Premium Formal Shirts for Men | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale