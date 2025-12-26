UP: Several residents of Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, allegedly made away with hundreds of flower pots placed along city roads for an official programme attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

A video that has since gone viral shows people carrying off the decorative pots just hours after the Prime Minister inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal. While some were seen loading the pots onto their two-wheelers, others carried them away on foot.

According to an official from the horticulture department of the Lucknow Development Authority, more than 4,000 flower pots were reported stolen. In addition, cutouts of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also taken by people from the venue.

Prime Minister Modi was in Lucknow to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal on the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal complex has been developed as a tribute to Vajpayee’s legacy. Vajpayee, a three-time prime minister, represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms between 1991 and 2004.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across nearly 65 acres, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal complex has been conceived as a lasting national landmark aimed at promoting leadership ideals, public service, cultural awareness and inspiration.

The memorial houses towering 65-foot bronze statues of BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A modern, lotus shaped museum, spread over 98,000 square feet, showcases the lives and contributions of these leaders and their role in shaping the nation.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Vajpayee first assumed office as prime minister for 13 days in May 1996. He returned to power for a 13-month term between 1998 and 1999, and later became the first non-Congress leader to complete a full five-year term from 1999 to 2004. Vajpayee passed away in 2018 at the age of 93.