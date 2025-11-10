Watch Video: Two Train Collided In Slovakia, Leaving Several Passenger Injured

Slovakia: Several people were injured on Sunday after two passenger trains collided on the route between Pezinok and Bratislava in Slovakia, officials said.

According to the state-run passenger operator ZSSK, cited by the Slovak Republic’s news agency TASR, the crash occurred shortly after train REX 1814 travelling from Nitra to Bratislava left Pezinok station and struck train Ex 620, causing multiple coaches to derail.

Local media reported that around 30 passengers sustained injuries in the collision, with several of them taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. No fatalities have been confirmed so far.

According to the TASR news agency, citing Bratislava police, a report of a collision between two trains on the Pezinok-Bratislava line was received at 7:31 PM local time. pic.twitter.com/YoOYiuSZid Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) November 9, 2025

According to Officials, the crash occurred when one train rammed into the rear of another. Following the incident, rail traffic between Pezinok and Bratislava was suspended, and ZSSK warned commuters to expect major delays and possible route closures in the affected stretch.

Emergency crews and engineers were deployed to assist passengers and assess damage to the tracks and coaches. “Rescue teams are at the site of the accident, and several injuries have been reported. ZSSK is working in coordination with the state railway operator ZSR, police, and emergency services,” the company said in a statement quoted by TASR.

As per preliminary information, there was no head-on collision of trains, nor was there a train derailment," police said.

Although, the cause of the collision is yet to be determined. ZSSK has initiated a comprehensive investigation in coordination with national railway and transport authorities to uncover what led to the accident. The company stated that ensuring the safety of passengers and staff remains its top priority and said more information will be released as the probe advances.