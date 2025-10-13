Watch Video: When Authorities Didn’t Arrive, This Man Took Matters Into His Own Hands By Carrying Crocodile On His Shoulder

Panic spread in Banjari village, Kota’s Itawa area, when an 8-foot-long, 80-kilogram crocodile entered a local home. The terrified family’s cries drew neighbours, who were equally shocked to find the massive reptile resting inside.

Villagers quickly informed the forest department, but when officials didn’t arrive in time, they called wildlife expert Hayat Khan, popularly known as “Tiger.” Arriving with his team, Hayat carried out the difficult rescue operation at night.

In Banjari village, Kota, Rajasthan, a man lifts an 8-feet crocodile onto his shoulders after the reptile entered a home. Locals say that the rescue teams didn’t arrive on time, hence the man bravely took the matter into his own hands. pic.twitter.com/qa9Mk40rcl — Gems Of India (@GemsOfIndia_X) October 13, 2025

A video of the unusual incident has gone viral, showing Hayat confidently walking with the crocodile draped over his shoulder, its mouth and legs secured for safe. His calm smile and effortless handling of the giant reptile captured widespread attention, earning him praise from locals and netizens alike.

In a dramatic rescue in Banjari village, Kota, wildlife expert Hayat Khan and his team safely removed an 8-foot crocodile from a villager’s home. Locals described the operation as “film-like.” The team first secured the crocodile’s mouth with tape and tied its legs with ropes before carefully carrying it out. The nearly hour-long operation ended around 11 p.m., and the next morning, the reptile was released into the Chambal River near Geta.

The video quickly went viral, earning praise on social media. Users called Hayat “a true inspiration for animal lovers” and “the real-life Amitabh Bachchan,” while others marveled at his fearless handling, joking, “Who needs help when you’ve got arms of steel?” and “Rajasthan is not for beginners.”

Another person mentioned 'True Inspiration For every animal lover.'

Locals Say Pond Near Village Has Become A Crocodile Hotspot

A villager, Laturlal, recalled the frightening moment a crocodile entered his home around 10 p.m. “We were sitting inside when the crocodile came through the door and went into the back room. The entire family ran out in fear,” he said.

Wildlife expert Hayat Khan said the reptile was about eight feet long and weighed roughly 80 kilograms, marking the third such rescue from Banjari village in the past year.

Residents say a nearby pond has become home to numerous crocodiles, making it unsafe to use for almost a year. Fearing attacks, villagers avoid the water entirely, expressing growing concern for their safety. They are now urging authorities to take action, such as fencing the pond or relocating the crocodiles, to restore safety and peace in the area.