/Watch Video | Why did Mamata Banerjee slap a man amid chaos during Kolkata protest march over Baruipur case?

"They have put us under house arrest. The police are keeping an eye on us. They have taken away our hand microphones. They have been playing as DJs since 6 a.m. They have brought hired goons and have been rampaging. From my house to the Ballygunge outpost, they have laid hands on the girls. I went out of the house to save them. I saw blood coming out of the girl's cheeks and chest. Is this the change the people of Bengal wanted? We want rape incidents to decrease. Torture to decrease," Banerjee said.