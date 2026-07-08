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  • /Watch Video | Why did Mamata Banerjee slap a man amid chaos during Kolkata protest march over Baruipur case?

Watch Video | Why did Mamata Banerjee slap a man amid chaos during Kolkata protest march over Baruipur case?

The procession, organised by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC, was held to protest the Baruipur incident. It began from the Ballygunge outpost and was headed towards Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata after receiving permission from the Calcutta High Court.

Edited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 09:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
Watch Video | Why did Mamata Banerjee slap a man amid chaos during Kolkata protest march over Baruipur case?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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