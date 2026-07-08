/Watch Video | Why did Mamata Banerjee slap a man amid chaos during Kolkata protest march over Baruipur case?

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slapped a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker after losing her temper during a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday, as tensions flared over the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur. The procession, organised by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC, was held to protest the Baruipur incident. It began from the Ballygunge outpost and was headed towards Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata after receiving permission from the Calcutta High Court.
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Mamata Banerjee loses it! Slaps her own TMC worker in public during Kalighat chaos.— Raghu (@IndiaTales7) July 8, 2026
Frustrated Didi couldn’t control the crowd pic.twitter.com/5N2YiamauG
Shortly after the march began, the situation turned tense as slogans of "Chor Chor" ("thief") rang out and minor clashes reportedly broke out between BJP and TMC supporters. The TMC alleged that several of its workers were assaulted during the confrontation.
As the unrest spread, Mamata Banerjee stepped out of her residence in Kalighat, where a large crowd had gathered. While trying to calm the situation, she appeared to lose her patience and was seen slapping a party worker in full public view.
Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar launched a sharp attack on the TMC leader.
"Mamata Banerjee has become mentally confused after she was ousted from power. Although all this behaviour is unfortunate, her mental balance has been lost. She is still unable to accept that the people of Bengal have removed her from power," he said.
Addressing the media outside her residence, Banerjee criticised the police and described those involved in the violence in Baruipur as "rioters".
"Students and youth have taken out a procession with the permission of the High Court. Everyone has democratic rights. BJP goons have roamed in front of my house. They shouted. They have scared me. Run the government well," she said.
The TMC leader accused BJP workers of disrupting the march and alleged that women participants had been attacked.
"They have put us under house arrest. The police are keeping an eye on us. They have taken away our hand microphones. They have been playing as DJs since 6 a.m. They have brought hired goons and have been rampaging. From my house to the Ballygunge outpost, they have laid hands on the girls. I went out of the house to save them. I saw blood coming out of the girl's cheeks and chest. Is this the change the people of Bengal wanted? We want rape incidents to decrease. Torture to decrease," Banerjee said.
She also questioned the police over their handling of the situation.
"I do not blame the BJP. The police are to blame. Their responsibility was to provide security. Why did they allow BJP workers to enter the procession? Where is the law? There is more unrest in Uttar Pradesh. This is tantamount to contempt of court. We condemn it," she added.
(With IANS inputs)
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