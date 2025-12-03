Watch: Viral Clip Shows Long Ticket Queues At Delhi Metro Station Even As Smart Ticketing Option Exists

Viral Video: A video doing the rounds online has left viewers surprised and left them thinking why they didn't think about it themselves.

In the clip, someone films the seemingly never-ending line at a Delhi Metro ticket counter. People wait, shuffle forward, and grow visibly restless. Yet many appear unaware that they could skip the entire queue with just a simple smartphone they are carrying.

The person filming finally says what everyone watching is thinking: "Look at this madness. Everyone's in such a hurry, but no one wants to be smart!"

The funny thing is, everyone in that line has a smartphone in hand. They're checking messages. Scrolling through their feeds. Maybe even complaining about the wait.

But no one realizes that their phone can get them out of that line in 60 seconds.

Adding to the chaos outside stations is long ticket queues, something easily avoidable. Instead of standing in line, commuters can now get their tickets online through Delhi Metro’s WhatsApp-based service by messaging the official DMRC number.

How To Book A Ticket Online

WhatsApp ticketing works at every single Delhi Metro station. All 288 of them.

1. Save 9650855800 on your phone.

2. Open WhatsApp, send "Hi."

3. Select English.

4. Tap "Buy Ticket."

5. Choose where you're going.

6. Buy up to 6 tickets.

7. Pay via UPI (zero fees) or card.

8. Boom - QR ticket in your chat.

9. Walk up to the gate, scan, you're in.

That's it. No counters. No lines. No waiting. Just you and your phone.

Next time you see a long line at the metro counter, remember you don't have to join it.

Save 9650855800. Send "Hi." Avoid the crowds by being smart.

