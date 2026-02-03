Watch: Viral video shows Japanese volleyball star's insane apology; wins hearts

Viral: A video of Japanese volleyball player Yuji Nishida apologising to a spectator after accidentally hitting her with a serve during an exhibition match has gone viral, drawing praise from fans around the world.

The incident occurred during the SV.League All-Star Game at the GLION Arena in Kobe on February 1, 2026. While serving, Nishida’s powerful shot went off course and struck a young woman's shoulder. What followed soon became the highlight of the match.

Deep bow to apologise the woman

Realising what had happened, Nishida immediately stopped playing and went towards the spectator area. In front of the crowd, he performed a deep bow and knelt down to apologise. His gesture, reflecting Japan’s culture of humility and responsibility, was warmly received by spectators. Officials later confirmed that the woman was not seriously hurt and the situation was handled at the venue.

The clip was shared online soon after and quickly gained traction, crossing three million views and over 109,000 likes within hours. Many viewers called it a rare display of genuine sportsmanship, especially in professional sport.

Although Nishida did not issue a separate statement, his actions on the court spoke for themselves and resonated with audiences far beyond Japan.

Netizens react: ‘Best Apology Ever’

Social media users praised Nishida’s respectful gesture, with many calling it the “best apology ever.” Others applauded Japanese values of respect, while some jokingly compared the moment to scenes from anime.

Looking at this apology a user wrote, "Japan always show respect that's the reason i love this country". Another user wrote mockingly, 'Bro apologized to the entire twitter feminist nation who were gonna troll him'.

Another wrote, 'when the apology hits harder than the mistake'. 'Japanese people always apologies in different ways'. Adding to the reactions, one user jokingly called it a “mass apology,” writing, “Bro apologised so hard that even I forgave him,” capturing how strongly Nishida’s gesture resonated with viewers worldwide.

