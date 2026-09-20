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  • /WATCH: What happened when a Taj Mahal photographer caught men staring at a foreign tourist

WATCH: What happened when a Taj Mahal photographer caught men staring at a foreign tourist

The exchange was recorded and later shared on Instagram, where users reacted to the incident and the way the men responded.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
WATCH: What happened when a Taj Mahal photographer caught men staring at a foreign tourist
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab/Instagram)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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