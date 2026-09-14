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  • /WATCH: Woman on sports bike asked car driver to maintain distance. What happened next in Gurugram will shock you

WATCH: Woman on sports bike asked car driver to maintain distance. What happened next in Gurugram will shock you

A woman biker has alleged that a car followed her on Golf Course Road, hit her Aprilia bike and fled. The incident was captured on her action camera and later shared on social media.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
WATCH: Woman on sports bike asked car driver to maintain distance. What happened next in Gurugram will shock you
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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