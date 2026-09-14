/WATCH: Woman on sports bike asked car driver to maintain distance. What happened next in Gurugram will shock you

Gurugram: A woman biker has alleged that a car chased her on a Gurugram road before hitting her motorcycle and speeding away after she asked its occupants to keep their distance.
The incident took place on Sunday (September 13) on Golf Course Road and was recorded on an action camera mounted on the woman’s bike. The video was later shared on Instagram, where it went viral.
The rider, who uses the name Sia and runs the Instagram page ‘rebelwheels_sia_’, said she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with members of her biking group when the incident happened.
“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren't afraid of hitting people and running away,” she said while describing the incident.
According to Sia, the occupants of a car began following her soon after she began her ride. She alleged that the people in the vehicle behaved aggressively and tried to get her to stop.
She said she asked them to maintain some distance. The men instead, she alleged, told her to stop the motorcycle. She also said they appeared to be drunk.
The rider said she continued moving ahead because she did not want the car to block her bike. A friend who was riding behind her also tried to help by keeping himself between Sia and the car.
According to the rider, the car continued following her and later tried to move in front of her motorcycle. Sia alleged that the vehicle then hit her bike and sped away.
The impact threw her off the motorcycle, while the bike was dragged along the road for a few metres.
The entire incident was captured by the action camera.
Sia said one of her friends chased the car after the collision and tried to stop the driver.
The car stopped at a traffic signal, where the friend confronted the driver and told him that the crash was his fault. According to Sia, the driver denied responsibility and drove away from the signal.
She later shared details of the vehicle online, including its registration number and the name of the registered owner.
In her video, Sia appealed to the Gurugram police to take action against motorists who put other road users at risk and leave after an accident.
Social media users rallied behind her post, with many tagging the Delhi Police, Gurugram police, Gurugram traffic police and the Haryana Police.
Several users called for an FIR in the case and urged the authorities to identify the driver. Others called for better road safety and action against rash driving in Gurugram.
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