Watch: Woman Removes Dead Skin During Metro Ride; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Public spaces like buses and trains depend on people to keep them clean, but not everyone follows basic etiquette. The New York City subway has often made headlines for unusual passenger behaviour, and a recent video has shocked viewers even more.

The clip shows a young woman calmly filing the sole of her foot while sitting on the train, letting dead skin fall directly onto the floor. Fellow passengers seemed unfazed, but social media users were disgusted.

The woman’s identity is unknown, and she appeared completely unconcerned as she scraped her foot. The person filming looked shocked, while others nearby ignored the scene.

The video, shared on Instagram, sparked outrage and raised questions about public behaviour on transit systems used by millions daily. The post caption read, “Man, NYC never disappoints.

People bring the wildest stuff into the subway, but shaving Parmesan cheese on the floor? That’s a new level. Looks like she’s opening her own underground Italian restaurant right here on the train. Next stop: Marinara Sauce Aisle."

Netizens Lash Out

As soon as the video went viral and was shared online, many users slammed and criticized her for her act considering it as 'disrespectful'

Reacting to the clip, one user said, “This is why public shaming is needed.”

Another joked, “I’d save it and sprinkle it at crime scenes.”

A comment read, “Seasoning the subway is crazy.”

One viewer wrote, “Absolutely disgusting.”

Someone else added, “Why do so many people have no shame or self-awareness?”

Another remarked, “People are just sitting there like it’s normal, not even reacting.”

One more said, “No way this is real. That kind of carelessness should be punished.”

A Similar Incident Took Place Earlier

Earlier in a similar incident this year, two teenagers got into trouble after allegedly taking an empty New York City subway train for a joyride. Reports said they stole the train from a storage yard.

CCTV footage later showed them stepping out of the conductor’s cabin during the ride, and another clip captured them walking through the dark coach.

According to reports, the theft happened just before 10:30 pm near the 71st Avenue station in Forest Hills. The incident could have put both passengers and staff at risk.