Watch: Woman thrashes female civic worker over face mask

Mumbai: The coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate and it is being elected in the increased number of COVID positive patients in the state of Maharashtra. In a recent incident, a woman in Mumbai's Kandivali region was seen without a mask. When she was stopped by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) civic worker, she became really arrogant and started slapping and causing physical violence to the civic worker. The video of this entire incident is going viral on social media

The video clearly shows that the woman was not following the COVID guidelines and was travelling in a public space without a mask. The BMC official asked about this and that is when she came out of the autorickshaw and started beating the female civic worker. The BMC worker was doing her duty but the woman without a mask got angry with her and caused physical violence.

The woman was grabbed by the BMC worker and refused to let her go even though the woman kept punching and kicking the official.

Maharashtra is seeing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. The state reported whopping 25,833 cases in a single day on Thursday (March 18). This is the highest number of cases in 24 hours since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. There are 2.4 million active cases in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked everyone to follow the guidelines and always wear a mask. He also warned people of another lockdown if they refuse to adhere to the guidelines.

