Watch: Foreign Woman Tries To Pay With Rupee At Asain Store In Ireland; Video Of Sweet Moment Wins Hearts

Money is often called a universal language, but each country speaks it in its own style. Dollars in America, rupees in India, yen in Japan, or pounds in the UK—each works well at home but loses meaning abroad.

A lighthearted Instagram video captured this idea perfectly. In Ireland, a foreign woman married to an Indian man walked into an Asian grocery store and, just for fun, tried paying with Indian currency notes.

In the video, she shares her plan: “I’m going to the Asian store to see if they’ll accept these rupees here in Ireland. Let’s find out how they react.” She carried notes of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, and Rs 500.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She walked into the shop, picked up a few items, and went to the billing counter. Instead of euros, she placed the Indian notes on the desk. The clip had the caption, “Tried paying in rupees at an Indian store in Ireland.”

The shopkeeper, who seems to be of Southeast Asian origin, looks at the notes and bursts into laughter. Curious, she asks, “Where did you get these?”

The video wraps up with the woman admitting it was just a prank. She shows the store owner her camera, and the two share a good laugh together.

Internet reactions On the Video

Once user expressed and said, 'What a connection to heart with mother land India of this Young lady'.

Another user asked, “Did she accepted indian rupees?"

Some praised 'the sweetness she carries'

There were other comments as well highlighting the core essence of the video.